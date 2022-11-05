0
Saturday 5 November 2022 - 10:13

North Korea Fires 4 Ballistic Missiles toward Yellow Sea

Story Code : 1022921
North Korea Fires 4 Ballistic Missiles toward Yellow Sea
Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military sources that the projectiles were launched between about 11:32-11:59 a.m. local time (02:32-02:59 GMT) on Saturday toward the Yellow Sea from the Tongrim country of the North Pyongan Province in the country’s west. The projectiles covered a distance of around 130 kilometers (80.8 miles) with an altitude of 20 kilometers, reaching a maximum speed of Mach 5.

Other details are being specified by the relevant authorities of South Korea and the United States.

In 2022, Pyongyang conducted a total of 33 missile launches. On Wednesday, North Korea launched more than 20 projectiles overnight, one of which fell near South Korean territorial waters, while its trajectory was directed toward the South for the first time since the Korean War. Pyongyang said it was in retaliation for a South Korean "provocation," including its recent joint drills with the United States.
