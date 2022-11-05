0
Saturday 5 November 2022 - 10:18

Saboteurs Attacked Governmental Office in Khash, Southeastern Iran

Unrest was instigated under the pretext of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died due to a sudden heart attack in a police center in Tehran on Tuesday, September 13, after being taken there for violation of dress codes along with some other women.

The rioters attacked the governmental building after the Friday Prayer while they were chanting norm-breaking slogans. 

They then began throwing stones and shooting bullets at the building and set fire to a number of cars. 

These actions faced the reaction of the security forces stationed in the governorate, and some people were injured in these clashes. 

The rioters injure and kill ordinary people and police officers and devastate public property; they even attack ambulances.

The foreign-backed media, including Iran International, represent the rebels as people who are merely protesting.

Tuesday, October 25, in a terrorist act, 2 members of the IRGC's Salman Corps of Sistan and Baluchistan province were martyred in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province.
