New US Military Aid for Ukraine Revealed

Islam Times - The United States will send a new $400 million security assistance package to Ukraine, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a press briefing on Friday.

“Some of the capabilities include funding to refurbish Hawk air defense missiles for inclusion in future presidential drawdown packages, 45 refurbished T-72 tanks with advanced optics, communications, and armor packages, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems, 40 armored Riverine boats, and funding to refurbish 250 M1117 armored security vehicles,” Singh said.The spokesperson explained that the T-72 tanks will be coming from the Czech Republic’s defense base, and they are not actually US tanks. The US will cover the fees to refurbish 45 tanks from the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will match this commitment by paying for the refurbishment of another 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine.The United States announced on October 28 a $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, including HIMARS launchers, ammunition, and 155mm artillery rounds; two NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems) were also to be delivered to Ukrainian soldiers once they complete their training on the systems.On October 17, the Wall Street Journal published an article that explained that in a possible war with China, the US would likely lose because the Ukraine conflict exposed vulnerabilities in the US defense industry.Also in October, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” insisting that her intention “is not to slow down or sabotage European integration,” but in light of the recent crisis, it would be to make it more effective.During her first parliamentary address, one month after a historic election victory for the far-right, Meloni assured Italy’s support for the EU and NATO as she added, “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” and that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine.”Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).The agency revealed further details that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the royal emphasized “the Kingdom’s position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom’s readiness to continue the efforts of mediation.”This happened in October too, which raises a logical question here, where is all the money going?Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the US has reportedly supplied Kiev with $15.2 billion in weapon supplies. Meanwhile, Europe spent around ($3.1 billion vs. €3.1 billion) in military supplies. The EU also claimed that it also sent funding for non-military assistance and humanitarian aid.However, the situation on the ground tells a different story, as Ukraine is begging for blankets “to protect its citizens from cold winter”.In the upcoming days, Ukraine’s nighttime temperatures are predicted to plummet, with some regions experiencing lows of -20C. Surprisingly, one thousand mobile heating points have been set up in Kiev by Klitschko and his team after they were successful in purchasing generators that provide enough electricity for Ukrainian troops in Kiev.