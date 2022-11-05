0
Saturday 5 November 2022 - 10:20

New US Military Aid for Ukraine Revealed

Story Code : 1022927
New US Military Aid for Ukraine Revealed
“Some of the capabilities include funding to refurbish Hawk air defense missiles for inclusion in future presidential drawdown packages, 45 refurbished T-72 tanks with advanced optics, communications, and armor packages, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems, 40 armored Riverine boats, and funding to refurbish 250 M1117 armored security vehicles,” Singh said.

The spokesperson explained that the T-72 tanks will be coming from the Czech Republic’s defense base, and they are not actually US tanks. The US will cover the fees to refurbish 45 tanks from the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will match this commitment by paying for the refurbishment of another 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine.

The United States announced on October 28 a $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, including HIMARS launchers, ammunition, and 155mm artillery rounds; two NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems) were also to be delivered to Ukrainian soldiers once they complete their training on the systems.

On October 17, the Wall Street Journal published an article that explained that in a possible war with China, the US would likely lose because the Ukraine conflict exposed vulnerabilities in the US defense industry.

Also in October, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” insisting that her intention “is not to slow down or sabotage European integration,” but in light of the recent crisis, it would be to make it more effective.

During her first parliamentary address, one month after a historic election victory for the far-right, Meloni assured Italy’s support for the EU and NATO as she added, “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” and that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine.”

Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The agency revealed further details that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the royal emphasized “the Kingdom’s position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom’s readiness to continue the efforts of mediation.”

This happened in October too, which raises a logical question here, where is all the money going?

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the US has reportedly supplied Kiev with $15.2 billion in weapon supplies. Meanwhile, Europe spent around ($3.1 billion vs. €3.1 billion) in military supplies. The EU also claimed that it also sent funding for non-military assistance and humanitarian aid.

However, the situation on the ground tells a different story, as Ukraine is begging for blankets “to protect its citizens from cold winter”.

In the upcoming days, Ukraine’s nighttime temperatures are predicted to plummet, with some regions experiencing lows of -20C. Surprisingly, one thousand mobile heating points have been set up in Kiev by Klitschko and his team after they were successful in purchasing generators that provide enough electricity for Ukrainian troops in Kiev.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022