0
Saturday 5 November 2022 - 21:40

UK Expands Ban on Russian Gold

Story Code : 1023026
UK Expands Ban on Russian Gold
According to the document, the ban targets “gold jewelry originating in Russia where the jewelry was exported from Russia on or after October 29, 2022,” as well as gold processed in third countries that “incorporates gold that on or after July 21, 2022 originated in, or was exported from, Russia.”

The regulation also bans providing “technical assistance, financial services and funds or brokering services” that relate to the import of such gold jewelry or processed gold.

However, according to the document, items meant for personal use or having a special license allowing them entry to the UK will be exempt from the ban. The new expanded regulation will come into force on January 1, 2023.

The UK initially imposed a ban on Russian gold imports this summer, along with the US, Japan and Canada, as part of the sanctions the West imposed on Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine. The measure originally applied to newly mined and refined gold but did not affect previously exported Russian gold or gold products originating in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022