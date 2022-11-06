Qalibaf Warns of Plots to Turn Protests in Iran into Riots, Crimes

Islam Times - Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf cautioned about American and Israeli plots to foment Daesh-style crimes in Iran by transforming protests into riots and chaos.

Addressing a parliamentary meeting on Sunday, Qalibaf said the recent riots in Iran demonstrated that the unrest has been masterminded by the CIA and Mossad.He added that the US and Israeli spy services and their followers are not supporting the demands of protestors, but have plans to turn the protests into riots and crimes and create a modern style of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist activities.The Parliament speaker said while the enemies failed to harm Iran by violating the borders, they have resorted to schemes to redefine Daesh inside the country.He also expressed regret that a few figures inside Iran have supported this “modern Daesh”.In remarks on November 2, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the obvious role of the enemies in the riots that have been taking place in the country during the past few weeks, saying, “The events that took place these past few weeks were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities.”