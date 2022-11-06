0
Sunday 6 November 2022 - 08:24

Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal

Story Code : 1023071
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Opponents of Castillo's government marched through the capital's center until dozens of riot police used tear gas to prevent them from reaching Parliament and the government palace.

"I come to the march to get that corrupt man out. Castillo must leave, that's what this march is for, to get him out," protester Nancy Huarcaya told AFP.

"We are here representing millions of Peruvians. Peru can't take it anymore. We are on the edge of the precipice, economically everything has stagnated," Carola Suarez, holding a Peruvian flag, told AFP.

Similar demonstrations called by political groups and civil associations took place in other cities around the country, two weeks before the arrival of a delegation from the Organization of American States to "analyze" the political crisis.

At the same time, a mobilization of collectives and unions marched in support of the president in Lima's San Martin square.

Castillo, a former rural school teacher, has been under nonstop fire since unexpectedly taking power from Peru's traditional political elite in elections last year.

He has survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July 2021 and is the target of six criminal investigations for alleged graft and plagiarizing his university thesis.

In addition to these, Peru's attorney general last month filed a constitutional complaint accusing Castillo of heading a criminal organization involving his family and allies.

Castillo, serving a five-year term that ends in 2026, cannot be criminally tried while in office.

"They will have me until the last day of my term because my people have decided so," Castillo said Saturday morning at the government palace.

He denies that his family has committed crimes and says he is the victim of a campaign to remove him from power.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
US Woman Who Led All-female Daesh Unit Sentenced To 20 Years
3 November 2022
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
US Media Casts Doubts on Biden’s Mental Health
3 November 2022
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
Using Israeli Spyware Riyadh Intensifies Targeting Dissidents in US
3 November 2022
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
American Senator Calls for Investigation into Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Twitter
2 November 2022