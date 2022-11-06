0
Sunday 6 November 2022 - 08:48

US Lawmaker Vows No More Ukraine Aid if GOP Takes Congress

“Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first,” said the Georgia representative at a "Save America" Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, noting: “Democrats have ripped our border wide open. But the only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border.”

Greene further accused US President Joe Biden and other Democrats of ignoring domestic issues such as the economy, inflation, crime, and the fentanyl crisis, “putting America last,” and “destroying every single thread of democracy in the process.”

The far-right legislator has been an outspoken critic within the Republican Party of Washington’s economic and military assistance to Kiev. She attacked the $40 billion Ukraine Spending Bill earlier this year, citing the nation’s shortage of baby formula, saying: “40 billion dollars, but there’s no baby formula for American mothers and babies.”

Greene also condemned the bill’s approval of “an unknown amount of money to the CIA” and other boondoggle assistance, adding, “If this is claiming that it’s about saving lives, let’s be real.”

According to local press reports, 57 mostly pro-Trump House Republicans and 11 GOP senators voted against Ukraine assistance earlier this year, citing fears of escalating tensions with Russia and a range of domestic issues.

This is while an NPR primary election tracker estimates that over nine in ten of over 200 Trump-endorsed candidates running for the House, Senate, and top state offices won their GOP primaries earlier this year, oftentimes knocking out Republicans with a traditional, neoconservative position on foreign policy.
