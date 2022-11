Islam Times - An informed security source announced Sunday that the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps dismantled a western-led terrorist gang in Khuzestan Province.

A security source told Fars News Agency that the terrorist team supported and directed by a European country was dismantled before taking any sabotage or terror action.The arrested terrorists confessed to plotting to assassinate some of Arab people and figures and orchestrating riots similar to Zahedan and Ardebil incidents.Previously on October, two French spies were arrested in Iran and they confessed that they traveled to Iran as tourists to cause chaos in Khuzestan province.