Sunday 6 November 2022 - 20:45

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians' Homes, Vehicles in West Bank

Story Code : 1023155
Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians
Armed Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian commuters and drivers after throwing rocks and stones at their car windows, according to eyewitness accounts from the area. They also vandalized dozens of Palestinian cars.

Local witnesses further stated that the Israeli settlers assaulted the checkpoint at Al-entrance Bireh's and threw stones at the front windows of Palestinian automobiles coming into or leaving the city, severely damaging the vehicles.

In the meantime, in the village of Burin in the Nablus region of the occupied West Bank, another group of radical Israeli settlers attacked the homes of Palestinian residents.

A group of Israeli settlers guarded by Israeli occupation forces attacked homes outside the village, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who keeps track of Israeli settlement activity in the Nablus region.

The settlers opened fire at the houses, smashed windows and proceeded to terrorize the local residents.

Daghlas noted an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinian homes and property, particularly in the Nablus area.

Moreover, Palestinians accuse the Israeli authorities of aiding and abetting settler attacks as part of official efforts to intensify the number and size of Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories.

All settlements and settlers are illegal under international law. Nevertheless, according to official data, around 650,000 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements that have been built on Palestinian land since the occupation of the West Bank started in 1967.
