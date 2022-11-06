0
Sunday 6 November 2022 - 20:54

Pakistan's Ex-premier Announces Resumption of Anti-gov’t Long March from Tuesday

Story Code : 1023160
Pakistan
Addressing a press conference on Sunday at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the northeastern city of Lahore, where he is being treated, Khan said the march will take another "10 to 14" days to reach the garrison city of Rawalpindi, which borders Islamabad, where he himself will join the marchers to move towards the capital.

Khan had called off the "long march" on Thursday following a failed assassination attempt on him in the Wazirabad district of northeastern Punjab province, governed by his center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He was wounded in the leg when shots were fired at him and other officials standing on the top of a modified container truck.

At least one person was killed and over a dozen others, including two lawmakers, were injured in the attack, which sparked widespread protests and condemnations from across the globe.

“A sea of people from across the country will throng Rawalpindi,” Khan, donned in a blue hospital gown and slumped into a chair, said, adding: “Until then, I will be addressing the march daily from here (hospital).”
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
6 November 2022
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal
6 November 2022
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
5 November 2022
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022