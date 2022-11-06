Kashmiris Mark 1947 Murder of 200,000 Muslims by Hindu Extremists

Islam Times - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) are marking the 75th anniversary of the day when hundreds of thousands of Muslims were killed in the Jammu region.

More than 200,000 Muslims were systematically killed by Hindu extremists when they were migrating to Pakistan.The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders on Sunday paid tributes to the memory of those killed.Detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, said the massacre of Muslims was the most horrific incident of Kashmir’s history that continues to haunt the regional people.Other APHC leaders, in a joint statement, said the Kashmiris "will always remember the great sacrifice of the Jammu martyrs"."The Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for a great cause for the last several decades and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal," the statement said.They also urged the international community to press India to stop its "brutalities" in Kashmir and settle the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people and the relevant UN resolutions.