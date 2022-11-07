Second Batch of Syrian Refugees Leaves Lebanon, Heads Back Home

Islam Times - Scores of Syrian refugees have headed back to their homeland in the second convoy in less than two weeks from the Lebanese town of Arsal under the supervision of the Lebanese army and General Security, a move that could lead to the easing of inflation in crisis-hit Lebanon.

The repatriation from Syria to Lebanon that took place on Saturday was voluntary. The move came after the security files of those who have applied for their return were completed, said Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.According to the agency, around 330 Syrian refugees left from the eastern Bekaa Valley to Syria’s western Qalamoun region, which borders Lebanon.The bordering region located in North-Eastern Lebanon includes Qalamoun and Arsal which witnessed some of the worst fightings of Syria’s 11-year conflict years ago, where Daesh terrorists were scattered in the Lebanon Mountains and the Syrian highlands.Head of Lebanon's Directorate of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, assured that "the return will be voluntary and free of charge, and we will not force any refugee to return, this is our principled stance, and it comes as part of an effort to reduce the burden on Lebanon."Ibrahim pointed out that 17 general security centers were distributed across Lebanon in order to organize the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.The Lebanese official also underscored that securing the return of the refugees to Syria is “a national duty that we have to serve," adding that the Syrian side was very welcoming and transparent in dealing with this file.This is the second time scores of Syrians return home in 2022. The first repatriation was on October 26 with some 700 refugees returning to their war-torn country. The wave of return started in 2017, but it was stopped at the end of 2019 due to COVID-19.