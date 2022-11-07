Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib

Islam Times - Russia’s Defense Ministry has warned that members of the Takfiri Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist outfit together with the so-called civil defense group White Helmets are planning to stage false flag operations against civilians in the northwestern province of Idlib to implicate Russian military forces in strikes against refugee camps.

“The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has received information that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists together with members of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets are preparing to record staged videos in Kafr Dariyan and Kafr Jales villages of the province to accuse the Russian Aerospace Forces and Syrian government troops of indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and camps for internally displaced people,” Deputy head of the center, Major General Oleg Yegorov, said.The White Helmets group, which claims to be a humanitarian NGO, is known for its coordination with terror outfits in Syria to carry out staged chemical attacks in order to falsely incriminate Syrian government forces and fabricate pretexts for military strikes by a US-led military coalition present in Syria since 2014.On April 14, 2018, the United States, Britain, and France carried out a string of airstrikes against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on the city of Douma, located about 10 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus.That alleged attack was reported by the White Helmets group, which published videos showing them purportedly treating survivors.Washington and its allies blamed Damascus for the Douma attack, an allegation strongly rejected by the Syrian government.The western media and governments have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its own citizens in the war against terrorists.This is while Syria surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry. It has also consistently denied using chemical weapons.