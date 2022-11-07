0
Monday 7 November 2022 - 04:14

EU Confirms Will Present Aid Package to Ukraine Next Week

Story Code : 1023185
EU Confirms Will Present Aid Package to Ukraine Next Week
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, informed Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski on Sunday that she will present her proposal for economic aid to Kyiv to cover its needs over the next year, estimated at 18 billion euros, this coming Tuesday.

This aid package consists of a series of "long-term loans on highly concessional terms, with interest costs covered, which will also contribute to Ukraine's reform program on its way to joining the European Union".

This aid package will be divided into monthly amounts of €1.5 million and will be in addition to the approximately €19 billion that the EU has given to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in February until the end of October.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
6 November 2022
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal
6 November 2022
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
5 November 2022
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
Bahraini Opposition: Al Khalifah Regime Exploiting Pope’s Visit to Conceal Its Crimes
4 November 2022
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip
4 November 2022
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
Terrorists Recruited by West to Fight for Ukraine: Russian Security Chief
3 November 2022