Monday 7 November 2022 - 07:11

Iran, Syria Sign MoU On Political, Diplomatic Cooperation

The Diplomatic Institute at the Syrian Foreign Ministry and the Center for Political and International Studies in the Iranian Foreign Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the political, diplomatic and international relations fields.

The agreement stipulates the exchange of academics, experts, researchers, and educational materials in fields of common interest, and training diplomatic cadres.

It also stipulates the exchange of information related to activities of common interest at the regional and international levels, the implementation of joint projects in the political and diplomatic fields and international relations, and the possibility of organizing meetings and studies that can be held alternately between Damascus and Tehran.

The memo of understanding was signed in Tehran by the director of the institute, Ambassador Imad Mustafa, and the deputy head of the Iranian Center for Scientific Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Taqi.
