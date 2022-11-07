0
Monday 7 November 2022 - 09:03

Germany Offers Support to Lebanese Naval Forces

Story Code : 1023230
Germany Offers Support to Lebanese Naval Forces
Lambrecht made the announcement during her visit to Lebanon to follow up on her country’s maritime force operating with the United Nations Interim force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

“We are committed to strengthening the maritime radar system by providing specialized radar equipment and training to operate the machine, which is equally important to securing patrol boats,” she said.

She added that such steps would enable the Lebanese military to strengthen its security.

UNIFIL was created by the Security Council in March 1978 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in restoring its effective authority in the area.

UNIFIL Maritime Force, comprised of six ships from Germany, Bangladesh, Greece, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil was first deployed at the request of Lebanon following the month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

Its mandate was to assist the Lebanese navy in securing maritime borders and effective security control in Lebanese waters.

In July 2021, former Lebanese President Michel Aoun praised UNIFIL as one of the exemplary and successful missions at the level of peacekeeping operations in the world.

“Beirut desires to extend the mandate of international forces operating in southern Lebanon, without any modifications in their number and role. Despite tensions running high in the region, Lebanon’s southern borders have been enjoying calm and stability since the end of the July 2006 war,” he noted.

During the 33-day war waged by Israel on Lebanon, about 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, lost their lives.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
6 November 2022
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal
6 November 2022
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
5 November 2022
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022