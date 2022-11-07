Germany Offers Support to Lebanese Naval Forces

Islam Times - Germany is ready to provide support for the Lebanese army in the fields of maritime surveillance and training, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday.

Lambrecht made the announcement during her visit to Lebanon to follow up on her country’s maritime force operating with the United Nations Interim force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.“We are committed to strengthening the maritime radar system by providing specialized radar equipment and training to operate the machine, which is equally important to securing patrol boats,” she said.She added that such steps would enable the Lebanese military to strengthen its security.UNIFIL was created by the Security Council in March 1978 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in restoring its effective authority in the area.UNIFIL Maritime Force, comprised of six ships from Germany, Bangladesh, Greece, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil was first deployed at the request of Lebanon following the month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.Its mandate was to assist the Lebanese navy in securing maritime borders and effective security control in Lebanese waters.In July 2021, former Lebanese President Michel Aoun praised UNIFIL as one of the exemplary and successful missions at the level of peacekeeping operations in the world.“Beirut desires to extend the mandate of international forces operating in southern Lebanon, without any modifications in their number and role. Despite tensions running high in the region, Lebanon’s southern borders have been enjoying calm and stability since the end of the July 2006 war,” he noted.During the 33-day war waged by Israel on Lebanon, about 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, lost their lives.