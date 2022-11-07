0
Monday 7 November 2022 - 12:59

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 20 Palestinians In the West Bank

The Zionist troops kidnapped eight people on Monday after storming the al-Aroub refugee camp in the West Bank province of al-Khalil.
 
Two other Palestinians were also detained in Beit Kahil and Beit Ummar in al-Khalil.
 
Five other individuals were kidnapped from the provinces of Jenin, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Ramallah.
 
Two other Palestinians identified as Yousef and Wael Masha were kidnapped when the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and encircled their home before breaking into it. The raid sparked confrontations with the Palestinian resistance fighters.
 
Balata Brigade said in a statement that its fighters spotted the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces infiltrating the camp and fired a barrage of bullets at them.
 
Moreover, two other Palestinians were kidnapped in Anata town, east of al-Quds City.
 
Thousands of Palestinians are held in ‘Israeli’ occupation detention centers. Hundreds have been detained under the so-called practice of administrative detention, which allows incarcerating Palestinian inmates without trial or charge.
 
Some Palestinian detainees have been held in ‘administrative detention’ for up to eleven years.
