China Slams British Minister’s Planned Visit to Taiwan

Islam Times - China denounced the British trade minister’s planned visit to Taiwan, insisting that the UK must stop any form of official exchanges with the self-ruled island.

Taiwanese authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during his regular press briefing on Monday after UK’s Trade Minister Greg Hands announced plans to visit the self-ruled territory for trade talks later this week."Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK's commitment to boosting UK-Taiwan trade ties. Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade underpinned by a rules-based global trading system," Hands’ office said in a statement cited in a Reuters report.The report also cited Britain's Department for International Trade as announcing that the minister of state for trade and also a member of parliament would also meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during his two-day visit and co-host the 25th annual UK-Taiwan trade talks.Hands will also meet Taiwan's top trade negotiator John Deng and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua, the statement added.London has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei but the two governments have close economic and informal relations and Britain maintains a de-facto embassy in the Taiwanese capital.Chinese Taipei has welcomed London's support against China’s recent military drills near the island territory as well as British backing for its participation in international organizations, most of which do not recognize Taiwan due to Beijing’s objections.According to the report, Britain -- like Taiwan and China -- is also applying to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership [CPTPP].Members agreed in February that Britain can proceed with its application as it seeks new trading relationships after withdrawing from the European Union.Meanwhile, US-led Western governments and lawmakers have been increasing their visits to Taiwan, despite strong objections by Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island and bristles at anything that suggests it is a separate country.