0
Monday 7 November 2022 - 22:43

Syria Air Force Destroys Terrorists Positions, Kills 93

Story Code : 1023363
Syria Air Force Destroys Terrorists Positions, Kills 93
"As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the area of the settlement of Ashkhani-Takhtani were destroyed. Ninety-three terrorists were killed, including field commanders ... 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured," Yegorov told a briefing.

Yegorov added that the air force destroyed a drone assembly workshop, and up to 40 strike drones, preventing terrorist attacks against the Russian armed forces and Syrian government forces.

He also explained that the air force strike was conducted in response to an attack by terrorists against Syrian government forces in the province of Latakia.

"In the province of Latakia, as a result of a series of drone attacks carried out by terrorists from the Ghani region on the positions of government forces in the Jurin and Safsaf regions, five Syrian soldiers were killed and five wounded," he said.

In addition, over the past day, five shelling incidents were recorded from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Yegorov noted.

According to him, the Syrian security forces killed 12 terrorists and detained 16 more in the province of Daraa in a week. They were reportedly involved in terrorist attacks against civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
6 November 2022
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal
6 November 2022
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
5 November 2022
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
Russia Warns Israel of retaliation if Regime Supplies Military Aid to Ukraine
5 November 2022
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria
5 November 2022
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions: Raisi
4 November 2022
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
UN Passes Resolution Condemning US
4 November 2022