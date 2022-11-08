American Citizen Killed in Central Baghdad: Report

Islam Times - An American citizen reportedly was killed on Monday in central Baghdad after a failed attempt to kidnap him.

The body was taken to a hospital in the capital's Karrada district and an initial hospital report indicated that the death was caused by a bullet, Iraqi police sources said.Reuters cited a police source as saying the victim was carrying an identity card showing his job as an English teacher.Another police source said armed men in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV carrying the victim and shot him dead."Our initial investigation and eyewitnesses showed that armed men were trying to kidnap the American citizen," an Iraqi police major said.Iraq's state news agency (INA) said that the country's armed forces' commander-in-chief gave an order to form an investigative committee into the killing of the US citizen.