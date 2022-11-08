0
Tuesday 8 November 2022 - 08:21

Iran Summons Norwegian Envoy Over Parliament President’s Comments

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s director general of Western Europe Department summoned the Norwegian ambassador on Monday.

In the meeting, the ministry strongly condemned and rejected the Norwegian parliament head’s comments in an interview with a hostile media outlet in support of riots and his interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

The Norwegian envoy said the protest would be conveyed to Oslo.

In a recent interview with an anti-Iran, Saudi-backed network based in London, Norwegian Parliament President Masoud Gharahkhani encouraged those behind the recent riots in Iran to continue their actions, declaring his firm support for them.
