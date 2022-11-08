0
Tuesday 8 November 2022 - 09:15

Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister

Story Code : 1023420
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
In a tweet on Monday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the received defense systems would "significantly strengthen" the Ukrainian army against Russia in the course of the ongoing war that started on February 24. 

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov further wrote on Twitter.

NASAMS - the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System - is manufactured as a joint venture between US-based Raytheon Technologies and Norway’s Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace. 

The weapon system is a distributed and networked short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system, designed to shoot down drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and crewed fixed-wing aircraft.

Aspide, on the other hand, is an Italian medium range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile system, equipped with semi-active radar homing seeker. 

Reznikov said last month that his country had received the first Iris-T defense system from Germany. The weapon is a medium-range infrared homing missile available in both air-to-air and ground defense surface-to-air variants.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
6 November 2022
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal
6 November 2022
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
5 November 2022
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022