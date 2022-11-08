0
Tuesday 8 November 2022 - 09:18

North Korea Denies Sending Arms to Russia

Story Code : 1023423
North Korea Denies Sending Arms to Russia
The US “is persistently spreading a groundless rumor of arms dealings” between Moscow and Pyongyang in order “to make it a fait accompli at any cost,” the vice director for military foreign affairs at the North Korean Defense Ministry claimed, as quoted by Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The official went on to note that North Korea regards such moves from Washington as a “hostile attempt to tarnish the image” of the nation in the international arena by “invoking the illegal sanctions resolution” of the United Nations Security Council, referring to possible future attempts by the US to seek new restrictions over alleged munition shipments.

“We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future,” the official reiterated.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby claimed last week that the US had received information that North Korea was supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells.

Kirby alleged that Pyongyang was trying to obscure the shipments by rerouting them via Middle Eastern and African countries, adding that Washington would consult with the UN on how to hold North Korea accountable for such steps. Kirby also admitted that Washington did not know whether Russia had actually received the ammunition, but was trying to monitor the shipments.

His comments were echoed by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, who suggested that Washington may impose new sanctions on North Korea for sending weapons to Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
Report: US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia Its Openness to Talks
6 November 2022
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President
Thousands March in Peru Calling for President's Removal
6 November 2022
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
UNGA Approves Russian Draft Resolution to Combat Nazism, Racism
5 November 2022
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans
White House Gives Intelligence Agencies Access to Americans' Personal Data
5 November 2022