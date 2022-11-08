0
Tuesday 8 November 2022 - 10:46

“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us

Story Code : 1023443
He explained that the two countries have fought against “Israel” many times in the past, noting that there has not been a war with Syria for 50 years and with Lebanon for 16 years.

“Therefore, here lies the biggest and direct security threat to ‘Israel’,” Rosen said, adding that “In the security establishment, they talk in closed rooms that in the next war in the north, thousands of missiles will be fired at ‘Israel’, and it may cause many casualties and great damage.”

“Besides this threat, the ‘Israeli’ army understands that the ‘enemy’ will also try to create a propaganda achievement on the ground,” the “Israeli” journalist clarified.

He continued, “Of course, there will be a response. From 2006 until today, the ‘Israeli’ army has undergone dramatic changes in the theory of defense and attack, and it has grown fundamentally.”

Rosen pointed out that as part of an ongoing process called “the Battle Between Wars”, the “Israeli” attacks launched at the area from the borders of Lebanon to the borders of Syria are not few, this is according to western reports.

The “Israeli” journalist saw that “the Syrian borders are generally calm – here there are no smuggling operations, but – from time to time – there are attempts to carry out operations such as throwing packages over the fence,” he said.

He considered that in terms of threats and assessments to the security establishment, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is not supposed to be drawn into a war with “Israel”. However, he clarified that in the security establishment they are well aware that the Syrian front will participate during the war with Hezbollah – with the help of Iran – and they are preparing accordingly.”

Rosen concluded by saying, “In fact, the war in the north seems far away, especially after the gas ‘agreement’ with Lebanon and the decrease in the threat of Hezbollah Secretary General in its wake.”

He added, “But just as the Second Lebanon War [2006] broke out, and as what happened in the ‘Operation House of Cards’ in Syria when an Air Force warplane was downed, they are well aware in ‘Israel’ that one small spark is enough to drag the entire region into a war that we have not seen so far.”
