0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 03:26

Trump Calls Pelosi 'An Animal'

Story Code : 1023546
Trump Calls Pelosi
“I think she’s an animal, too, to tell you the truth,” Trump said at a rally near Dayton, Ohio, on behalf of Republican candidates on the eve of the midterm elections, before referring to Pelosi and the House impeaching him twice, Politico reported.

Trump made the comment about Pelosi immediately after mentioning an MS-13 gang member convicted of murder, to whom he referred the same way: “This was an animal.”

The speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked on Oct. 28 in San Francisco by a person charged with seeking to kidnap her and harm other Democrats. The attack has raised concerns, especially among Democrats, about political violence and Republican rhetoric.

Trump seemed to refer to potential backlash he would get from his comment: “They’ll say, ‘What a horrible thing. He called Nancy Pelosi an animal,’” the former president said.

“I will never use the word bull...t again. But what she did to us in this country … ” Trump said at the rally, trailing off.

He also referred to the speaker as “crazy Nancy Pelosi,” as he frequently has before.
