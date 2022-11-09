Israeli Regime Detained 6000 Palestinians, Including 739 Minors, in 2022: Report

Islam Times - Israeli regime has arrested about 6000 Palestinians, including 739 minors and 141 women, since the start of 2022, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in a press statement.

PPS said the Israeli occupation issued 1829 administrative detention orders during this year, noting that al-Quds registered the highest number of arrests, amounting to around 2700 detention cases, WAFA reported.It said that the year 2022 witnessed severe abuse against prisoners and their families when compared with the last few years, particularly in light of the ongoing extrajudicial executions and the increase in the number of injured detainees who were detained directly after being shot or after a period of time.It noted that the rising number of wounded detainees in Israeli jails has resulted in high numbers of severe illnesses that require intensive medical follow-up.PPS stressed that the administrative detentions in 2022 were the most serious when compared to the last few years; the highest of which was recorded in August with 272 new administrative orders and their number reached more than 820 detainees by the end of October.Under administrative detention, prisoners are held without charge or trial and for an indefinite and renewable period of time. Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy which violates their rights and international law.The use of administrative detention dates from the “emergency laws” of the British colonial era in Palestine. Israel uses administrative detention routinely as a form of punishment and frequently uses administrative detention when it fails to obtain confessions in interrogations of Palestinian detainees.According to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, “Israel routinely uses administrative detention and has, over the years, placed thousands of Palestinians behind bars for periods ranging from several months to several years, without charging them, without telling them what they are accused of, and without disclosing the alleged evidence to them or to their lawyers.”