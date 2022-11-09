0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 04:45

Israeli Regime Detained 6000 Palestinians, Including 739 Minors, in 2022: Report

Story Code : 1023555
Israeli Regime Detained 6000 Palestinians, Including 739 Minors, in 2022: Report
PPS said the Israeli occupation issued 1829 administrative detention orders during this year, noting that al-Quds registered the highest number of arrests, amounting to around 2700 detention cases, WAFA reported.

It said that the year 2022 witnessed severe abuse against prisoners and their families when compared with the last few years, particularly in light of the ongoing extrajudicial executions and the increase in the number of injured detainees who were detained directly after being shot or after a period of time.

It noted that the rising number of wounded detainees in Israeli jails has resulted in high numbers of severe illnesses that require intensive medical follow-up.

PPS stressed that the administrative detentions in 2022 were the most serious when compared to the last few years; the highest of which was recorded in August with 272 new administrative orders and their number reached more than 820 detainees by the end of October.

Under administrative detention, prisoners are held without charge or trial and for an indefinite and renewable period of time. Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy which violates their rights and international law.

The use of administrative detention dates from the “emergency laws” of the British colonial era in Palestine. Israel uses administrative detention routinely as a form of punishment and frequently uses administrative detention when it fails to obtain confessions in interrogations of Palestinian detainees.

According to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, “Israel routinely uses administrative detention and has, over the years, placed thousands of Palestinians behind bars for periods ranging from several months to several years, without charging them, without telling them what they are accused of, and without disclosing the alleged evidence to them or to their lawyers.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022