Islam Times - Iran's Intelligence Minister says Britain will pay for the insecurity of Iran.

The recent riots in Iran on the pretext of Mahsa Amini's death once again caused the foreign enemies of the Islamic Republic to use it as an opportunity to interfere in the country's internal affairs and incite more riots.In the recent riots, the US and sometimes European officials, their media, as well as the Farsi-language media supported by the West, abused a tragic event and with the slogan of supporting the rights of the Iranian nation, supported the rioters.Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib says during the unrest, the Israeli regime's role in the crisis management, the hand of the British in the propaganda, and Saudi Arabia's role in financing unrest was completely obvious. "Iran will never support terrorist acts and insecurity in other countries like England," Khatib said, warning: "But we do not promise that we will prevent insecurity in these countries, so London will pay for its actions to make Iran insecure."The minister also stated that the Iran International TV network is included in the list of terrorist organizations in Iran, the staff will be wanted by the Ministry of Intelligence, and any connection with the terrorist organization will be considered a threat to national security.