0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 05:29

Iranian Intelligence Min. Blames UK for Iran's Insecurity

Story Code : 1023564
Iranian Intelligence Min. Blames UK for Iran
The recent riots in Iran on the pretext of Mahsa Amini's death once again caused the foreign enemies of the Islamic Republic to use it as an opportunity to interfere in the country's internal affairs and incite more riots.

In the recent riots, the US and sometimes European officials, their media, as well as the Farsi-language media supported by the West, abused a tragic event and with the slogan of supporting the rights of the Iranian nation, supported the rioters.

Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib says during the unrest, the Israeli regime's role in the crisis management, the hand of the British in the propaganda, and Saudi Arabia's role in financing unrest was completely obvious. "Iran will never support terrorist acts and insecurity in other countries like England," Khatib said, warning: "But we do not promise that we will prevent insecurity in these countries, so London will pay for its actions to make Iran insecure."

The minister also stated that the Iran International TV network is included in the list of terrorist organizations in Iran, the staff will be wanted by the Ministry of Intelligence, and any connection with the terrorist organization will be considered a threat to national security.
Comment


Featured Stories
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022