Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War

Islam Times - China will focus on preparing for war with the country's security "increasingly unstable and uncertain", President Xi Jingping declared.

Beijing will now comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, Xi said on Tuesday according to state broadcaster CCTV.His warning comes after Xi last month called for faster military development, "self-reliance and strength" in technology and defence of China's interests abroad, raising the likelihood of further conflict.China, which has the second-largest economy and military in the world, has repeatedly threatened to annex Taiwan by force if necessary.Last month, China's Communist Party added a line to its constitution on "resolutely opposing and deterring" Taiwan's independence and "resolutely implementing the policy of 'one country, two systems'", the formula by which is plans to govern the island in the future.It comes after China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan after a recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a US attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.Beijing sent ships and planes across the midline of the Taiwan Strait that had long been a buffer zone between the sides in what was seen by some as a rehearsal of a blockade that could presage an attack.