Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 08:27

Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands

The Syrian Foreign Ministry vowed in a statement posted on its Twitter page that the fight against terrorism will continue until all the Syrian lands are cleansed of the last terrorist.

The ministry added that eliminating terrorists affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS’/ISIL’] and other terrorist organizations in northwest and south of Syria is a right and duty of the Syrian state to protect the lives of its citizens and preserve its security and territorial integrity.

The battle of combating terrorism continues until cleansing all Syrian territories of the last terrorist and restoring security and stability to every inch of Syrian lands, the ministry added.

“Any lies and claims that are promoted either by the sponsors of terrorism and its defenders in the US and its western allies or by their tools which are working under the cover of some international organizations will not dissuade Syria from this battle,” the statement further underlined.
