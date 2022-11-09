0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 08:28

Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border

Story Code : 1023608
Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border
Iraqi sources said several explosions were heard near the Iraqi-Syrian border and fighter jets and helicopters flew over the border strip.

Sabreen News said that the attack was carried out by the US occupation forces, while al-Mayadeen Network cited field sources as accusing the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity for being behind the drone attack on al-Qaim crossing.

The network further cited the sources as saying that the drones targeted two fuel cisterns that were heading towards Syria from Iraq. No human losses have been reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022