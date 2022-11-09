Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border

Islam Times - News sources reported several explosions near the Iraqi-Syrian border early Wednesday morning.

Iraqi sources said several explosions were heard near the Iraqi-Syrian border and fighter jets and helicopters flew over the border strip.Sabreen News said that the attack was carried out by the US occupation forces, while al-Mayadeen Network cited field sources as accusing the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity for being behind the drone attack on al-Qaim crossing.The network further cited the sources as saying that the drones targeted two fuel cisterns that were heading towards Syria from Iraq. No human losses have been reported.