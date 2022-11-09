0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 08:29

Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister

In a meeting with a group of clerics in Iran’s predominantly Sunni province of Golestan on Tuesday, Vahidi said the people that took part in the recent riots in Iran fall into several categories, some of whom had received training in eight countries that are opposed to the Islamic Republic.

He said while a small population of young people took part in the riots under the influence of the virtual space and transient emotions, the enemy had plans to turn the riots into ethnic violence to achieve its sinister objectives.

The enemy did its utmost as all hostile groups from the MKO terrorists to the Komala members participated in the riots, Vahidi added.

The enemy has conceded that its policy of maximum pressure on Iran has ended in failure, the minister stated.

In remarks on November 2, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the obvious role of the enemies in the riots that have been taking place in the country during the past few weeks.

“The events that took place these past few weeks were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities.”
