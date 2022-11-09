Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts US Occupation Convoy in Surroundings of Hasaka

Islam Times - A Syrian Army’s checkpoint intercepted on Tuesday a convoy for the US occupation’s military vehicles in the surroundings of Tal Tamer in the Hasaka northwestern countryside and expelled it.

Local sources told state-run SANA news agency that a Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoint at Qubor al-Gharajneh village in Tal Tamer town intercepted a US convoy of 8 vehicles, preventing it from going into the area.The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said: “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.