Palestinian Teen Martyred, Others Wounded While Confronting ‘Israeli’ Raid in Nablus

Islam Times - A Palestinian teen was martyred after sustaining serious wounds while confronting a huge Zionist occupation force that was escorted with a military bulldozer to secure the storming of the ‘Israeli’ Knesset members of the ‘Joseph Tomb’ site in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources confirmed the martyrdom Mahdi Hashash during the confrontation.The Red Crescent reported that Mahdi, from the Balata Refugee Camp eastern Nablus, was shot in his abdomen and foot, transferred to hospital with serious wounds, and then pronounced martyred soon after arriving at the Rafidia Hospital.The Red Crescent further reported three injuries with rubber bullets, as well as 57 other gas suffocations, during the confrontations with the Zionist forces that stormed the ‘Joseph Tomb’ and the Balata Camp.Local sources mentioned that the Palestinian resistance men heavily targeted the occupying forces in the Balata Camp and in Amman Street. Meanwhile, violent confrontations broke out with dozens of Palestinian youths and the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces opened fire and teargassed them.The Balata Battalion mourned martyr Mahdi al-Hashash, whom they described as the lion of the battalion, explaining that he was martyred after an armed confrontation with the occupation forces.News reports mentioned that the raid was carried out using military vehicles rather than busses, and under strict protection measures.