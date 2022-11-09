0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 20:50

Palestinian Teen Martyred, Others Wounded While Confronting ‘Israeli’ Raid in Nablus

Story Code : 1023721
Palestinian Teen Martyred, Others Wounded While Confronting ‘Israeli’ Raid in Nablus
Local sources confirmed the martyrdom Mahdi Hashash during the confrontation.

The Red Crescent reported that Mahdi, from the Balata Refugee Camp eastern Nablus, was shot in his abdomen and foot, transferred to hospital with serious wounds, and then pronounced martyred soon after arriving at the Rafidia Hospital.

The Red Crescent further reported three injuries with rubber bullets, as well as 57 other gas suffocations, during the confrontations with the Zionist forces that stormed the ‘Joseph Tomb’ and the Balata Camp.

Local sources mentioned that the Palestinian resistance men heavily targeted the occupying forces in the Balata Camp and in Amman Street. Meanwhile, violent confrontations broke out with dozens of Palestinian youths and the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces opened fire and teargassed them.

The Balata Battalion mourned martyr Mahdi al-Hashash, whom they described as the lion of the battalion, explaining that he was martyred after an armed confrontation with the occupation forces.

News reports mentioned that the raid was carried out using military vehicles rather than busses, and under strict protection measures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022