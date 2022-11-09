0
Wednesday 9 November 2022 - 21:40

Gantz Worried By ‘Israeli’ Extremism More Than Other ‘Threats’

Story Code : 1023740
Gantz Worried By ‘Israeli’ Extremism More Than Other ‘Threats’
“The extremism in society and in the government is what bothers me,” Gantz confessed.

Gantz is expected to be replaced by Likud MK Yoav Gallant or Religious Zionist Party chair Bezalel Smotrich.

Whoever takes office will be faced with six main strategic challenges, including strengthening internal security, governance, and unity.

In terms of security challenges, the main threat the Zionist entity is worried about is Iran and the ongoing fight against Palestinian resistance.

The competition between ‘Israel’ and Iran, according to the Zionist war minister, is on every level from technology, academia, space, and the transfer of weapons.
