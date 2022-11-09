Raisi, Russian Top Security Official Meet in Tehran

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russia’s visiting Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in the presence of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran’s President Mohammad Jamshidi.Nikolai Patrushev, who is on a visit to Tehran, met with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani earlier in the day when the Iranian side said that Iran is ready to play its role to find a settlement to the war between Russia and Ukraine.Shamkhani said that Iran supports any initiative for ceasefire or peace in the war between the two neighboring countries.He noted that dialogue is the only way out of regional and international crises.The Russian official, for his part, highlighted the resolve on both Tehran and Moscow to further enhance the level of relations.He said that accelerating the implementation of joint projects has been one of the main agendas of his visit to Iran.Patrushev called for convergence in boosting transit potentials, especially in the completion of a strategically important International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).