Islam Times - Israeli media reported on Wednesday night that a massive fire broke out east of the Dimona nuclear power plant.

Hebrew-speaking sources announced that this big fire took place in the Zionist settlement of Mushaf Eidan in the east of the Dimona nuclear facility.So far, no mention has been made of the number of casualties and financial damage of this incident.The media of the Zionist regime also reported on Wednesday that a drone of this regime was shot down in the south of the occupied territories.