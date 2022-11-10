Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border

Islam Times - Israel was behind a mysterious airstrike near the Syrian border with Iraq late on Tuesday, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The paper claimed the target of the attack was a convoy of vehicles crossing into Syria from Iraq, carrying Iranian weapons, a claim that Israeli media repeated it.Meanwhile, Syrian and Iraqi local media reported that the target was a convoy of tankers carrying fuel from Iran to Lebanon has come under attack on the Iraqi-Syrian border.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 15 people were killed in the strike.The reports said the attack occurred early on Wednesday when 22 tankers were carrying diesel fuel from Iran to Lebanon through Syria.An IRIB correspondent said an “Israeili drone” targeted two of the tankers in the incident after eight tankers passed from Iraq’s al-Qaim border crossing into Syria, PRESS TV reported.There have been conflicting reports about the attack and the casualties caused.Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the reports.Iraqi sources said earlier that at least four explosions rocked the al-Qa’im border crossing. Warplanes and helicopters could be heard flying over the region.Some local sources said the attack was a drone strike targeting resistance forces’ positions in that area.An Iraqi spokesperson explained that the entry and exit of the tankers from the Arab country were completely official and legal and based on the agreement of the three countries of Iran, Syria, and Iraq.Iran has supplied fuel shipments to Lebanon via Syria since last year after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah asked for Iranian help to ease the energy shortage in the country.Lebanon has been beset by a severe fuel crisis that has left many households and businesses struggling with recurrent power outages.