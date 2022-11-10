0
Thursday 10 November 2022 - 07:29

Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border

Story Code : 1023793
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
The paper claimed the target of the attack was a convoy of vehicles crossing into Syria from Iraq, carrying Iranian weapons, a claim that Israeli media repeated it.

Meanwhile, Syrian and Iraqi local media reported that the target was a convoy of tankers carrying fuel from Iran to Lebanon has come under attack on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 15 people were killed in the strike.

The reports said the attack occurred early on Wednesday when 22 tankers were carrying diesel fuel from Iran to Lebanon through Syria.

An IRIB correspondent said an “Israeili drone” targeted two of the tankers in the incident after eight tankers passed from Iraq’s al-Qaim border crossing into Syria, PRESS TV reported.

There have been conflicting reports about the attack and the casualties caused.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the reports.

Iraqi sources said earlier that at least four explosions rocked the al-Qa’im border crossing. Warplanes and helicopters could be heard flying over the region.

Some local sources said the attack was a drone strike targeting resistance forces’ positions in that area.

An Iraqi spokesperson explained that the entry and exit of the tankers from the Arab country were completely official and legal and based on the agreement of the three countries of Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

Iran has supplied fuel shipments to Lebanon via Syria since last year after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah asked for Iranian help to ease the energy shortage in the country.

Lebanon has been beset by a severe fuel crisis that has left many households and businesses struggling with recurrent power outages.
Comment


Featured Stories
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
US Military Nuclear Commander Warns America Is Falling Behind China
7 November 2022
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: HTS Militants, White Helmets Preparing False-flag Operations in Syria’s Idlib
7 November 2022
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime
6 November 2022
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
Saudi Regime to Execute 8 Shiite Teens: Activists
6 November 2022