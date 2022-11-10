0
Thursday 10 November 2022 - 08:12

Raisi: Enemies Have Mistakenly Thought They Can Stop Iran’s Development, Their Despair Will Increase Everyday

Raisi: Enemies Have Mistakenly Thought They Can Stop Iran’s Development, Their Despair Will Increase Everyday
Making the remarks as he visited Pakdasht city southern Tehran, Raisi hailed the Iranian people as watchful who won’t lose their will and power.

“The enemies have mistakenly imagined that they can stop the scientific development in Iran by inciting security unrest across the country,” the Iranian president noted, underlining that “Day by day, hope among citizens will grow bigger and despair among the enemies will increase.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi said during the inauguration of a water project in Pakdasht that the Iranian government is making all possible efforts to solve problems and finish projects across the nation.

“We will keep solving the people’s problems very quickly and with confidence,” he also promised.
