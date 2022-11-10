0
Thursday 10 November 2022 - 08:16

Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine

The ministry made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Britain was in the process of completing the delivery of the projectiles.

The consignments include launchers and missiles, it said, adding that the equipment was capable of shooting down Russian targets, including drones and cruise missiles, midair.

Also on Wednesday, the UK's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said London had also completed delivery of a further 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Winter is approaching and that is an important challenge for both sides,” Wallace said, declaring that his country is “determined...to give Ukrainian soldiers the best basic skills because we already know that the Russian military aren't doing that.”

The British official made his comments while observing the training of Ukrainian forces in the southeastern English town of Lydd.

The West has been providing Ukraine with an exponentially increasing flow of billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment.
