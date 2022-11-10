0
Thursday 10 November 2022 - 20:39

Deputy SG of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq: Upcoming Elections Will Be Ratification of Regime’s Policies, Normalization

Sheikh al-Daihi went on to explain that the Bahraini Al Khalifa regime plans to build an “Israeli” embassy, so that it would be the entity’s huge intelligence den which would pose a threat to Bahrain and the entire region.
 
The comments of al-Wefaq’s deputy SG came in an interview with Iran’s Arabic speaking al-Alam channel. Sheikh al-Daihi pointed out that “This regime has control over the national wealth. It has also deprived the people of their right to be the source of all authorities, as the authorities today are mostly gathered in one individual who controls them in their entirety.”
 
“All this resulted in several problems on a very large level that ravaged the country and led to the collapse of many political, social, economic and security structures due to this dictatorial state in the country,” the Bahraini opposition figure added.
 
Sheikh al-Daihi stated that "The decision to boycott the elections is first addressed by Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim – who is a patriotic leader and very respected by the majority of the Bahraini people, and they respond to his call. All parties and political entities have joined the unanimously-taken boycott decision.”
 
“Today, we are working as a national force in an attempt to unify our efforts and work as much as possible to unite on a unified project, through which we work under the leadership of His Eminence Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim,” he further said.
 
Al-Wefaq’s deputy SG explained that “There is discrimination at all levels. There is control over the national wealth, and the confiscation of the people's decision to be a source of power. There is a naturalization process for foreigners,” explaining that “The issue of naturalization has today become a very loud cry for citizens, whether Sunni or Shia, to reject naturalization processes.”
 
Regarding normalization, Sheikh al-Daihi said, “Bahrain has opened all its doors to the ‘Israeli’ entity as an authority and not as a people. Currently, the regime is trying to send missions to study, sign health, housing, and operational agreements and their likes with the ‘Israeli’ entity.” He went on to say, “All of these practices indicate that the regime has fallen into the arms of the ‘Israeli’ entity, an action which it will mourn over in the future.”
 
He explained, “The upcoming elections, through which it is intended to vote for this council, will be ratification by the people of Bahrain on the regime's policies that it has practiced over the past years, including normalization with the ‘Israeli’ entity, the impoverishment of the Bahraini people and the unfair laws that deprived you of your rights and freedoms.”
 
Sheikh al-Daihi confirmed that "Indications are that there is no turnout for these elections, as they are a failure from the beginning.”
