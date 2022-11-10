0
Thursday 10 November 2022 - 20:43

Lapid Urges United Opposition in Face of Emerging Coalition’s ‘Madness’

Story Code : 1023912
Lapid was defeated in elections last week by Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu and his bloc of right-wing and religious parties, including the far-right Religious Zionism alliance, which contains the extremist Otzma Yehudit and Noam factions.
 
“Energy must not be wasted on internal quarrels. If we want to stop the madness, the opposition needs to work together in full coordination,” Lapid wrote in a statement.
 
“If we want to stop the crazy and destructive Override Clause, we need to work together,” he said, referring to a proposed bill that would enable the Knesset to pass legislation even if it had been struck down by the High Court as violating the ‘Israeli’ quasi-constitutional ‘Basic Laws.’
 
Some of Netanyahu’s prospective ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners have said they won’t join him in a government without commitment to passing the so-called Override Clause.
 
“If we want to defend ‘Israeli’ 'democracy' and prevent religious coercion and the exclusion of women, we need to work together,” Lapid implored. “If we want to return to power, we must work together.”
 
The prime minister also hinted at animosity among his former coalition partners in the wake of defeat at the polls. The Labor party has accused him of a selfish campaign strategy that built up his Yesh Atid party at the expense of Labor and the left-wing Meretz party, which was pushed below the threshold and out of the Knesset.
