IRGC Produces Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Islam Times - Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said on Thursday that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) produced advanced hypersonic ballistic missiles to pass through developed air defense systems.

Referring to the details of the hypersonic missile, he highlighted that the missile has a high speed and can maneuver both in space and out of it.

He reiterated that this new advanced missile passes through all missile defense systems.

It targets the enemy’s anti-missile systems and is a major generational leap in the missile-producing sector, he underlined.

