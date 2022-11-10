0
Thursday 10 November 2022 - 23:12

IRGC Produces Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Story Code : 1023944
IRGC Produces Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th anniversary of the martyrdom of General Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam on Thursday, Hajizadeh said that IRGC produced advanced hypersonic ballistic missiles to pass through developed air defense systems.
 
Referring to the details of the hypersonic missile, he highlighted that the missile has a high speed and can maneuver both in space and out of it.
 
He reiterated that this new advanced missile passes through all missile defense systems.
 
It targets the enemy’s anti-missile systems and is a major generational leap in the missile-producing sector, he underlined.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
10 November 2022
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
9 November 2022
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022
Poland To Expand US Air Base
Poland To Expand US Air Base
8 November 2022
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
Ukraine Receives 1st Delivery of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems: Defense Minister
8 November 2022
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
7 November 2022