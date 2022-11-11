Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani criticized members of the Group of Seven (G-7) for keeping mum on the Shah Cheragh terror attack, and said that this approach shows their double standards on terrorism.

Kana'ani strongly condemned and rejected a recent statement by the G-7 over the latest developments in Iran.Foreign ministers of the G-7, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the US, issued a statement at the end of their meeting in Germany in early November, condemning Iran for what they called a crackdown on rallies that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. The statement also condemned Iran for what they described as “destabilizing activities” and criticized Tehran for the alleged transfer of weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.In response, the Iranian diplomat noted that all those allegations are "unfounded and fabricated", adding that the G7 statement violates the UN Charter."The statement practically encourages riots and terrorist attacks in Iran, and that those issuing the statement should be held accountable over their stance," he continued.Kana'ani said that the majority of the G-7 member states refused to even condemn the October terrorist attack in the Southern city of Shiraz that left several people dead."It shows the G-7 members divide terrorism to good and bad, which by itself is indicative of contradiction in their words and actions," he added.At least 15 pilgrims, including a woman and two children, were martyred and 19 others wounded in the terrorist attack on the famous shrine.Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement on their telegram channel.Iranian officials have strongly condemned the raid on the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, pledging that Tehran will deliver a decisive and crushing response to the masterminds of the bloodshed.