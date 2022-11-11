0
Friday 11 November 2022 - 08:28

US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine

US War Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Thursday “additional Ukraine security assistance worth up to $400M w/ a mix of critical battlefield capabilities to help Ukraine defend their homeland.”

“Alongside our int’l Allies & partners, we stand united in our unwavering support of Ukraine’s self-defense,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also revealed the new tranche of military assistance.

She said the money would be spent on procuring air defense systems and surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine.

Singh alleged that the additional air defense capabilities were “critical” in the face of ongoing aerial attacks by Russia.

Moscow has been waging a military operation against the ex-Soviet republic since February to defend its Russian-speaking population in the face of persecution by Kiev.

The package includes four short-range, highly mobile Avenger missile systems, which are being provided for Ukraine for the first time, as well as the Stinger missiles they fire.

Also in the package are missiles for HAWK air defense systems that Spain has agreed to provide, artillery and mortar rounds, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, and more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

The package brings to more than $18.6 billion the total US military assistance in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian operation.

No earlier than on Saturday, the Pentagon had announced it would fund T-72 tanks sent to Ukraine as part of a similar $400-million military assistance package that also included armored vehicles and drones.

The United States' exponentially increasing flow of military equipment for Ukraine comes while Russia has warned that pumping Kiev full of arms would only prolong the warfare.
