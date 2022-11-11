0
Friday 11 November 2022 - 10:14

Al Saud's Repressive Policies against Shia Residents Continue

Story Code : 1023986
Al Saud
The Saudi regime is one of the main violators of human rights in the world. This regime always sends political prisoners and opponents of the tribal dictatorship in Saudi Arabia to the death squad on trumped-up charges, including terrorism.

According to Al-Jazeera's Maratha, the Saudi regime once again arrested Sheikh Muhammad Al-Abad, one of the Saudi Shia clerics.



According to this report, Sheikh Al-Abad was arrested by the Saudi forces, and seven months have passed since his release from Al Saud prisons.

Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abad is one of the Shia clerics of the al-Omran city in Al-Ahsa province of Saudi Arabia, who was arrested by Saudi forces on September 16, 2019, and taken to an unknown location.

Being arrested, Sheikh Al-Abad was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the Saudi Supreme Court.

However; international and human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly criticized the suppression of freedom of speech, and the execution and imprisonment of human rights activists and journalists in Saudi Arabia.
