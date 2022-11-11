0
Friday 11 November 2022 - 10:15

Palestinians Perform Friday Dawn Prayers at Al-Aqsa After “Israeli” Settlers’ Attack

Palestinians started to flock from the different surrounding cities since early dawn hours to make sure they make it on time to the congregation. “Israeli” occupation police and strict checkpoints were deployed in the streets of al-Quds in an attempt to hamper their arrival to the holy site, according to Quds Press. Nevertheless, several thousands of them managed to reach the mosque.

Meanwhile, dozens of “Israeli” settlers stormed the complex on Thursday, local sources said. The illegal settlers forced their way into the holy site through the Bab al-Maghariba under tight protection of several groups of “Israeli” soldiers and special police forces, and carried out provocative acts in order to infuriate Palestinians.

Illegal settler incursions under police protection to the al-Aqsa mosque have been on the rise, which has led to daily confrontations with Palestinians at the mosque, with many injured, arrested and killed. Palestinians have said that their continued presence at al-Aqsa, a holy place of Worshiping for Muslims, is imperative.

It has been a major flash-point between the “Israeli” occupation and Palestinians for decades, and was the epicenter of the 2000-2005 Palestinian Intifada, also known as the uprising.

Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza, houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Back in May 2021, frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque led to an 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the “Israeli” regime, during which the regime martyred at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children.
