Friday 11 November 2022 - 11:21

Yemen Shows Extreme Reaction to Westerners' Intervention

The French, British and American embassies in the former Yemeni regime of the fugitive Mansour Hadi issued a statement condemning the Yemeni army's operation against looting the oil from the southeast of the country.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Yemeni national salvation government Hussein al-Ezzi said that it was no surprise that the statement was issued by the countries which were engaged in any war crime against the Yemeni nation.

"Sana'a will continue to protect the natural resources of the Yemeni people and this operation will never stop," he emphasized.

On Thursday morning, the Spokesman of the Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, reported a drone operation in Ghana Port and said that the vessel going to smuggle the oil cargo escaped from the Yemeni coasts.

This is the second warning of the Yemeni army to the countries which intrude on the country to loot its oil resources. Last week, a Greek oil tanker was targeted in the al-Dabbah port of Hadhramout province, such that the oil tanker had to leave the Yemeni port without the oil stolen.

The Saudi-led coalition, since the start of the invasion of Yemen in 2015, has run a blockade on the Yemeni people and deprived them of their basic living rights, besides killing over 17,000 Yemenis.

According to the UN, Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen has caused the world's worst humanitarian disaster.
