‘Israeli’ Military Ex-chief Says Appointing Smotrich as War Minister Would Be A ‘Gamble’

Islam Times - An ex-‘Israeli’ military chief warned Friday that appointing ‘Religious Zionism’ chairman Bezalel Smotrich as the Zionist entity’s future war minister would be a “gamble” given his hardline views and lack of security experience.

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly weighing several candidates for the senior post, including Smotrich, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and Likud MK Yoav Gallant, who is also the former head of the ‘Israeli’ military’s Southern Command.Gadi Eisenkot, who will be sworn in to the Knesset as an MK for the ‘National Unity’ party on Tuesday, was asked about the idea of having Smotrich serve as war minister during an interview on Channel 12.“He lacks the experience and the knowledge,” Eisenkot began, noting that “‘Israel’ faces immense external and internal threats,” which Smotrich might not be suitable for addressing.Smotrich would likely be one of the most right-wing politicians to take on the post.He also opposes ongoing efforts to integrate more women into military combat units.