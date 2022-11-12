0
Saturday 12 November 2022 - 09:20

Ukraine Builds Wall at Border with Belarus

Story Code : 1024177
Ukraine Builds Wall at Border with Belarus
The reinforced concrete barrier, earthworks, and other fortifications are currently being erected in the western regions of Volin, Rovno, and Zhitomir.

“About 3 km of the border has already been arranged, the work is ongoing. This is not all, but we will not reveal the details,” Timoshenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Since the border between the two countries stretches for over 1000 km, the barrier covers only a tiny fraction of it. A vast part of the border runs over rough terrain, such as bogs and rivers, and building a wall along the entire distance is likely not needed.

Plans for construction began circulating in Ukraine last year, with officials in Kiev citing illegal migration and the presence of Russian troops in the neighboring country. Kiev has repeatedly accused Minsk of being a party to the conflict with Moscow, as it provided logistical support to Russia and hosted its troops. Belarus has rejected the accusations.

Last December, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said the cost of the wall was estimated at about 17 billion hryvnia [over $622 million at the time].

The endeavor echoes an attempt by Ukraine to reinforce its border with Russia, which began in 2015 and effectively ended with the start of the ongoing conflict. The project, commonly known as the ‘Yatseniuk Wall’ after then-PM Arseny Yatseniuk, was plagued by allegations of widespread corruption in the media.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
11 November 2022
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
10 November 2022
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
10 November 2022
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
9 November 2022
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
Some Rioters Were Trained in Several Hostile Countries: Iranian Interior Minister
9 November 2022
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
US Profits from Sales of Military Equipment by Prolonging Ukraine Conflict: Russian Envoy
9 November 2022
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us
8 November 2022
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
Biden Administration Privately Asks US Banks to Keep Working with Russia
8 November 2022