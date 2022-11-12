0
Saturday 12 November 2022 - 11:14

China Warns US Not to Release Details of Xi-Biden Talks

Story Code : 1024202
China Warns US Not to Release Details of Xi-Biden Talks
Asked about recent comments by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said Washington would divulge details of next week’s top-level meeting to Taipei, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian offered a harsh response, saying such a move would be a “odious” violation of diplomatic protocols and bilateral agreements concluded between the two countries, RT reported.

“What the US said about briefing Taiwan on the meeting between the Chinese and the US heads of state gravely violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques. This is truly egregious, and China firmly rejects this,” he said on Friday, referring to a series of agreements between Washington and Beijing.

Zhao went on to argue that any “official interaction” between the US and Taiwan violates the One-China principle, under which the People’s Republic insists the island is part of its sovereign territory, and that foreign diplomats should not make direct contacts with officials in Taipei.

“There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The root cause of the tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that the Taiwan authorities have been soliciting US support to seek ‘Taiwan independence,’ and that some people in the US intend to use the Taiwan question to contain China,” the spokesman continued. “It is moves like this that are undermining the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Biden and Xi are set to meet next week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia – the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office last year. Though the White House has stated they will discuss “efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication” and how to “responsibly manage competition,” the Taiwan issue is also expected to be high on the agenda.

In recent months, US officials have increasingly treated Taiwan as a sovereign nation in defiance of the One-China policy formally recognized by Washington. President Biden has even vowed on several occasions that US forces would come to the defense of Taipei in the event of a Chinese invasion, but White House aides have repeatedly walked back those statements.

During his report at the Congress of the Communist Party of China last month, President Xi highlighted the risk of an armed conflict over Taiwan. He reiterated that Beijing’s primary goal is peaceful reunification, but warned that it reserves the right to use force to prevent any attempts by the island to declare independence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
11 November 2022
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
10 November 2022
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
10 November 2022
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
9 November 2022
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022